Two units will be built at the Khmelnytskyi NPP. The USA and Ukraine signed a contract

The American Westinghouse Electric Company signed a contract with the Ukrainian "Energoatom" to develop an updated feasibility study for the construction of two AP1000 units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP in Ukraine.

This is stated in the statement of the American company.

Westinghouse will provide technical information on the AP1000 installation in support of Energoatomʼs updated feasibility study for the construction of two AP1000 reactors at the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

"These are important steps for Ukraineʼs energy independence. We are ready to provide our technology and equipment for the AP1000 plant in Ukraine and are constantly inspired by the unwavering determination and resilience of our strategic partners," said David Durham, president of Westinghouse Energy Systems.