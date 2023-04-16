Shelling of Sloviansk: the number of victims has increased to 12 people, three more are being sought

In Slovyansk, the body of another dead person was found during the demolition of the rubble. Thus, the number of victims increased to 12 people.
The State Emergency Service writes about this in its Telegram channel.
Rescuers continue to clear the debris. They are looking for three more people.
In total, 34 people were injured by the shelling: 12 were killed and 22 were wounded.
- On April 14, in Slovyansk, at least seven explosions were heard in the area of school No. 8 (central part of the city). Russian troops damaged five high-rise buildings, five private houses, a shop, a business center, a club and cars. One five-story building was seriously damaged — a S-300 missile hit the upper floors.