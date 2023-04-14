Russia again shelled Slovyansk, five-story buildings were hit and there were casualties

On April 14, Russia again shelled the city of Slovyansk, the Donetsk region, killing 5 people and wounding another 15.

This was announced by the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak, and the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

There is a possibility that seven people, including one child, are under the rubble.

In the city, at least seven explosions were heard in the area of school No. 8, three five-story buildings were hit. One house was partially destroyed, two caught fire, damaged houses around.

Андрій Єрмак / Telegram