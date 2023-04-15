The number of dead in Slovyansk has increased. Two more bodies were recovered from the rubble of the multi-story building

The bodies of two more dead men and a woman were recovered from the rubble of a multi-story building in Slovyansk (Donetsk region), that was hit by a rocket on April 14.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk region, Suspilne reports.

The number of dead increased to 11, 21 more people were injured. Six people died in the destroyed five-story building. Search operations are ongoing.