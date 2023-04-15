The death toll rose to 9 in Slovyansk

The number of dead increased to 9 in the city of Slovyansk, Donetsk region, which was shelled by Russia on April 14.

The mayor of the city Vadym Lyakh reported this on April 15.

At night, rescuers pulled out a dead woman from under the rubble, and before that, a two-year-old boy died in the ambulance.

Rescue operations are ongoing. Five more people remain under the rubble of the building in Parkovyi Lane, their identities have already been established. However, the city authorities do not have information about the residents of three more apartments.

