Slovakia has banned the processing and sale of Ukrainian grain because pesticides were found in it

The Ministry of Agriculture of Slovakia has banned the processing of grain imported from Ukraine.
A pesticide, which is not allowed in the EU and has a negative effect on peopleʼs health, was found in a grain shipment from Ukraine weighing 1,500 tons. The Ministry initiated an inspection of all grain and flour from Ukraine, which are already stored in Slovakia.
The country will also inform all EU states about the batch that does not meet sanitary requirements.
Minister Samuel Vlchan will tell about the incident to the Ambassador of Ukraine Myroslav Kastran, to the Ministers of Agriculture of the Visegrad Four countries, Romania and Bulgaria at a joint meeting on April 14.
