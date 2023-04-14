More than 20,000 law enforcement officers will be on duty in Ukraine on Easter

More than 20,000 law enforcement officers and 7,000 rescuers will be on duty in Ukraine during the Orthodox Easter holidays.

This was announced by the acting head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi.

According to him, explosives technicians and canine experts will also work near the religious buildings, who will check the temples and the surrounding area for the presence of explosives. In addition, patrols will be increased near all temples and churches.

The deputy head of the National Police Oleksandr Fatsevych said that situation centers will work in all regional police departments.

"Our situation is very acute, our enemy can use any means to cause panic. We must prevent provocations, violations of public safety and order. We must work on prevention and, together with SBU employees, timely identify persons who may try to destabilize the situation," he said.