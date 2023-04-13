Ukraine will receive $3.5 billion from Japan during the year

The Japanese government plans to allocate $3.5 billion in direct budget support to Ukraine in 2023. The money will be used for social and humanitarian expenses.

This was stated by Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki Sunichi at a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Serhiy Marchenko, reports the government portal.

Representatives of the Ministry of Finance of Japan added that they will also support the reconstruction of Ukraine, for example, through potential joint projects with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance, Japan has provided Ukraine with $581 million in preferential financing since the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war.