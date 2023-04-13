The Council of the EU agreed to allocate one billion euros for ammunition for Ukraine

The Council of the European Union agreed to allocate one billion euros within the framework of the European Peace Fund for ammunition for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Council of the EU.

This amount will allow the EU to reimburse member states for ammunition provided to Ukraine from its stocks or through changes to existing orders from February 9 to May 31, 2023.

"With todayʼs decision, we put into effect the first part of the historic agreement reached by EU leaders to support the immediate supply of artillery ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces worth one billion euros. There is no better manifestation of the EUʼs united determination and steadfastness in continuing to support Ukraineʼs legitimate right to self-defense against the brutal Russian aggressor," said the High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell.