North Korea launched a new type of ballistic missile — Japan announced the alarm

North Korea launched a new type of long-range ballistic missile on April 13, prompting Japan to call on residents of the North to take shelter immediately.

Reuters writes about it.

A military official from South Korea told about the novelty of the missile. According to him, this is a new weapon that runs on solid fuel and flies for 1,000 kilometers. On Thursday, it reached an altitude of 6,000 kilometers, a record after some record-breaking tests by North Korea last year.

A South Korean military official rates the type of weapon as a medium- or intercontinental-range ballistic missile, while the U.S. attributes it to a long-range missile.

Due to such actions of North Korea, its southern neighbor put the army on high alert. Japan briefly declared an alert in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, which was lifted when the threat was not confirmed. Later, Japan convened a meeting of the National Security Council.

South Korea, the United States and Japan strongly condemned threats to regional peace by North Korea.