Ukraineʼs Defense Minister Reznikov: Leaked Pentagon documents are a mixture of “truth and falsehood”, but they are no longer relevant

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, stated that the secret documents of the Pentagon, which appeared on the Internet, are a mixture of truth and falsehood.
Sky News writes about it.
According to him, even the true information contained in the documents has already lost its relevance.
Reznikov believes that the leak of documents became an information operation aimed at the benefit of Russia and its allies.
- On April 6, it became known that classified military documents related to the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the war against Russia were published on social networks (Twitter and Telegram). The published documents seem to differ from the initial version — they overestimate American estimates of the losses of the Ukrainian army and underestimate the probable number of Russians killed. But the photos of schedules of arms deliveries, the number of troops and battalions, and other plans look authentic. The Pentagon is conducting its own investigation.
- On April 7, it became known that the second batch of secret documents of the American authorities was published on the network. They are talking not only about Ukraine, but also about the activities of the USA in the Indo-Pacific region, in the Middle East, actions to fight terrorism and rivalry with China.
- On April 9, Bellingcat reported that documents from the Pentagon began to appear on the Internet as early as January 2023 on some Discord servers where video game fans chatted.
- On April 10, the Pentagon confirmed that due to the leak of documents, "very sensitive, secret" information became public.