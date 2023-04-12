News

Ukraineʼs Defense Minister Reznikov: Leaked Pentagon documents are a mixture of “truth and falsehood”, but they are no longer relevant

Author:
Oleksiy Yarmolenko
Date:

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, stated that the secret documents of the Pentagon, which appeared on the Internet, are a mixture of truth and falsehood.

Sky News writes about it.

According to him, even the true information contained in the documents has already lost its relevance.

Reznikov believes that the leak of documents became an information operation aimed at the benefit of Russia and its allies.