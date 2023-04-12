UN: Inspections of vessels from the “grain agreement” have resumed. They were blocked by the Russians for a day

Inspections of vessels operating under the Black Sea "grain agreement" with Ukraine resumed after the Russians blocked inspections for a day.

The Guardian reports that according to the representative of the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative Ismini Pall the inspections were back in operation on Wednesday, April 12. The day before, Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN agreed on a list of vessels to be inspected.

On Tuesday, April 11, the commission was unable to conduct inspections because the Russians crossed out the agreed names and entered others from the queue of 50 vessels. Such actions actually mean a blockade.