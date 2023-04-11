Ministry of Infrastructure: The Russians brought the implementation of the “grain agreement” to a critical state. They block inspections

The Ministry of Infrastructure says that the Russians are grossly violating the agreements under the "grain agreement". They actually block ship inspections.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Yurii Vaskov told about this in a comment to The Guardian.

He said that the joint commission of Turkey, the UN and Russia agreed on the names of the ships that should undergo inspections. But there were no inspections on Tuesday, as the Russians crossed out the agreed names and added others from the queue of 50 vessels. As a result, not a single vessel passed the inspection on Tuesday.

Vaskov says that such actions actually mean a blockade.

"The Russians have violated the conditions of the Black Sea grain initiative. They decided to unilaterally change the plans of Ukrainian ports. It’s unacceptable," the deputy minister emphasized.

According to him, if this situation does not change, food prices in the world will increase by 15%.