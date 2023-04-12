The SBU detained a propagandist who worked for Viktor Medvedchuk. He is charged with treason

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a pro-Russian propagandist in Khmelnytskyi. He worked for Viktor Medvedchuk and was the author of publications on the Russian resource News Front.

According to the SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the propagandist has already been taken into custody and will be tried for treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code), he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Since 2016, the propagandist has been engaged in "promoting" the media image of Medvedchuk as a "peacemaker" who is "heard in Moscow", promoted Russian propaganda and narratives of the OPZZh party on the airwaves, supported the occupation of Donbas, and after the full-scale invasion justified Russia, spread fakes and questioned the existence of Ukraine. He also advocated the division of Ukraine.

The prosecutorʼs office and the SBU have not disclosed his name.