The SBU declared the suspicion to the former host of the Medvedchuk channels Diana Panchenko, who supported the occupation of Mariupol

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to Diana Panchenko, the former host of Viktor Medvedchukʼs TV channels, who supported the occupation of Mariupol.

The SBU informed about this on January 24.

The Security Service claims to have collected a comprehensive evidence base on "pro-Kremlin propagandist" Diana Panchenko, who publicly justifies Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the former TV presenter supported the Russian invaders and in August 2022 left for the temporarily occupied Donetsk. There she continued to shoot manipulative stories in favor of Russia. First of all, in its "projects" it supports the seizure of parts of the eastern regions of Ukraine.

In addition, the defendant created a so-called "documentary" in which she justifies the war crimes of the Russian occupiers against the civilians of Mariupol.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed Diana Panchenko of the suspicion under part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — the production and distribution of materials that justify Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine.