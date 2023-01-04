The SBU opened a case against Diana Panchenko. She worked on the Medvedchukʼs channels

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) began a pre-trial investigation against one of the pro-Russian journalists who worked on the TV channels of Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of high treason.

Proceedings were opened under Part 2 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

According to the investigation materials, the pro-Russian stories of this journalist manipulate the minds of viewers in the interests of the Russian Federation. Among other things, it is about a documentary she allegedly created about Mariupol destroyed by the Russians, in which, according to the investigators, propaganda narratives of the enemy are used.

Investigative and operational measures and examinations are currently ongoing.