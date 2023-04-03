The Security Service of Ukraine announced that Russian blogger Yuri Podoliaka is under suspicion for supporting the Russian army

The security service reported the suspicion to Russian millionaire blogger Yuriy Podoliaka. He publicly justifies and supports the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.

The SBU writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"While on the territory of the aggressor country, he takes an active part in the information and psychological operations of the Russian special services. The attacker regularly appears on propaganda TV channels, including Solovyovʼs talk show. During the broadcasts, he calls for the capture of Ukraine and support for the Russian occupation groups in the destruction of the civilian infrastructure of our country," they said.

He also has active channels on social media, where he spreads fakes about events at the front. Several million people subscribed to it.

Expert research by the SBU confirmed that there are facts of subversive activities against Ukraine in Podoliakaʼs interviews and speeches. Therefore, he was charged with five articles of the Criminal Code.