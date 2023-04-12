“Ukrposhta” issued a charity frame with the stamp “Russian Warship” and wants to raise a million for drones

"Ukrposhta" made a charity frame with the stamp "Russian warship, go to hell" for the anniversary of its release.

This was reported by the companyʼs head Ihor Smilyanskyi.

"The most wonderful thing is that two days after the official introduction of the stamp into circulation, the prophecy came true — the cruiser "Moscow" went to the bottom. With your faith and with the help of Neptune, of course," he noted.

A charity frame with an imprint of the "First Day" stamp, which was used to cancel a stamp at the Kyiv Central Post Office, was released to raise money for drones for the Defense Forces of Ukraine. A total of one thousand copies are available, each one costs 1 600 hryvnias, of which 1 000 will be spent on drones. In this way, "Ukrposhta" wants to collect a million hryvnias.