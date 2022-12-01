”Ukrposhta” issues stamps with weapons, part of the proceeds will go to the needs of the Armed Forces

"Ukrposhta" issues the "Weapons of Victory" stamp — part of the funds will go to the needs of the Ukrainian army. This was announced on December 1 by the head of the company Ihor Smilyanskyi.

On the images will be samples of military domestic and foreign weapons: "Alder", "Neptune", "Stugna-P", "Bayraktar TB2", FGM-149 "Javelin", "M142 Hymars".

The price of a stamp sheet is 90 hryvnias, of which 18 hryvnias is charitable contributions that will be used for the needs of the Armed Forces. The stamp will be released on December 6; pre-orders can be made here.