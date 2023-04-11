Rinat Akhmetov begins to sue Russia over assets in the occupied territories

Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov will demand through the court from Russia to compensate for all damages for the interference of the "LPR" and "DPR" under the leadership of Russia in 2014-2017 in his assets and activities.

This was reported by Akhmetovʼs investment group System Capital Management on April 11.

Such assets include dozens of enterprises in the mining, metallurgical, energy sectors, real estate, in particular:

"Enakiiv Metallurgical Plant";

"DTEK Rovenkyanthracite";

"DTEK Sverdlovanthracite";

educational and training base "Kirsha";

"Donbas Arena", in the construction of which more than $400 million was invested.

Akhmetovʼs investment group claims that the money reimbursed by Russia will be used to restore Ukraine.

"I am filing a lawsuit for full compensation by the aggressor country for all damages caused to us since 2014 in the illegally occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Justice must be restored, and the aggressor must suffer both financial and criminal punishment. I will invest the recovered funds in the restoration and construction of new enterprises, the creation of jobs and the growth of the Ukrainian economy," noted Rinat Akhmetov.