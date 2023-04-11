General Oleksandr Pavlyuk: 70 000 Russians invaded Kyiv region from Belarus in February 2022

In February 2022, 70 000 Russians and 7 000 armored vehicles invaded the Kyiv region from the territory of Belarus, covering 115 kilometers.

First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, who then headed Kyiv Regional Military Administration told about this in an interview with "RBK".

He informed that after the landing of the Russian landing force at the airfield in Hostomel, the occupiers moved by helicopters to the area of Bucha Park, Borodyanka, Korolivka, Pyrohove, Okhotovka, Sofiivska Borshchagivka, and Leonivka.

In order to surround Kyiv, the Russians also began to advance to the Zhytomyr highway. According to Pavlyuk, Makarov became an important city on the way of the Russians to Kyiv — it was not taken under complete control, but bypassed. On the left bank, the Russians advanced in the direction of Horodna and Chernihiv, as well as in the direction of Sumy — Kyiv.