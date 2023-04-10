Germany sent a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Engineering vehicles and reconnaissance drones are in the list

The government of Germany has made public the contents of a new military aid package for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
This week, Germany provided the Ukrainian military with:
- one Dachs armored engineering vehicle based on the German Leopard 2 tank (a total of four have already been transferred);
- eight Zetros trucks (previously transferred 52);
- eight mobile antenna systems (34 in total);
- eight reconnaissance drones (26 were handed over before that);
- 23 520 grenades for 40-mm grenade launchers (83 520 in total).
Since the beginning of 2022, Germany has sent military aid to Ukraine in the amount of more than €2.7 billion.
- On March 30, Germany confirmed that it had delivered all promised 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks along with ammunition to Ukraine. Also, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles arrived in Ukraine.