Germany sent a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Engineering vehicles and reconnaissance drones are in the list

The government of Germany has made public the contents of a new military aid package for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This week, Germany provided the Ukrainian military with:

one Dachs armored engineering vehicle based on the German Leopard 2 tank (a total of four have already been transferred);

eight Zetros trucks (previously transferred 52);

eight mobile antenna systems (34 in total);

eight reconnaissance drones (26 were handed over before that);

23 520 grenades for 40-mm grenade launchers (83 520 in total).

Since the beginning of 2022, Germany has sent military aid to Ukraine in the amount of more than €2.7 billion.