Germany sent a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Engineering vehicles and reconnaissance drones are in the list

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

The government of Germany has made public the contents of a new military aid package for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This week, Germany provided the Ukrainian military with:

  • one Dachs armored engineering vehicle based on the German Leopard 2 tank (a total of four have already been transferred);
  • eight Zetros trucks (previously transferred 52);
  • eight mobile antenna systems (34 in total);
  • eight reconnaissance drones (26 were handed over before that);
  • 23 520 grenades for 40-mm grenade launchers (83 520 in total).

Since the beginning of 2022, Germany has sent military aid to Ukraine in the amount of more than €2.7 billion.