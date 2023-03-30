Germany has confirmed the transfer of 18 Leopard tanks, 40 Marder IFVs and other equipment to Ukraine

Germany has confirmed that it has delivered all promised 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks along with ammunition to Ukraine. Also, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles arrived in Ukraine.
This is stated on the website of the German government.
In addition, Germany handed over two armored repair and evacuation vehicles and two WISENT demining vehicles.
Ukraine also received 28 Zetros trucks, 40 000 first-aid kits and 103 000 turnstiles.
- Last week, the German government published the contents of a new military aid package for the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Germany handed over three Dachs 2 engineer tanks based on the German Leopard 2 tank, 70 MG3 machine guns for Leopard 2 tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Dachs engineer tanks, and other weapons.