Germany handed Ukraine engineering tanks, spare parts for armored vehicles, machine guns and anti-drone systems

The government of Germany has released the contents of a new military aid package for the Defense Forces.

The press service of the German government writes about it.

On March 24, they updated the list of what the Bundeswehr transferred as part of military support. Here is the list of the aid package:

three Dachs 2 engineering tanks based on the German Leopard 2 tank;

70 MG3 machine guns for Leopard 2 tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Dachs engineering tanks;

spare parts for armored vehicles (Leopard 2 and Marder);

30 drone detection systems.

Since the beginning of 2022, Germany has provided military aid to Ukraine in the amount of more than €2.7 billion.