Generators, artillery shells and ammunition for MLRS: Germany handed over a new aid package to Ukraine

The government of Germany handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine. It included artillery shells of 155 mm caliber, as well as high-precision ammunition.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

Ukraine will receive two tents, 500 SFP9 pistols, 5 thousand artillery shells and a certain number of high-precision 155 mm shells.

In addition, Germany is handing over two loaders, additional ammunition for the MARS rocket launcher system, 25 generators and four antenna support systems.

Germany also informed about the future transfer of more than 5 000 155 mm shells, as well as additional missiles for the IRIS-T air defense systems.