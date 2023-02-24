Germany will hand over four more Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Germany will transfer four more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine than previously announсed.

This was reported by the German Ministry of Defense.

The head of the department Boris Pistorius declared that the number of A6 tanks will be increased from 14 to 18. They will be taken from the reserves of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr). The Minister of Defense emphasized that, together with tanks from Sweden and Portugal, such a number will allow the formation of a tank battalion.