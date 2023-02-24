Germany will hand over four more Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Germany will transfer four more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine than previously announсed.
This was reported by the German Ministry of Defense.
The head of the department Boris Pistorius declared that the number of A6 tanks will be increased from 14 to 18. They will be taken from the reserves of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr). The Minister of Defense emphasized that, together with tanks from Sweden and Portugal, such a number will allow the formation of a tank battalion.
- After the agreement of Germany as a producer country in January, it became known that European countries are preparing to transfer 80 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. This is enough to form two tank battalions. The first such tanks arrived in Ukraine from Poland on February 24.
- Sweden officially informed about the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks and air defense systems to Ukraine.