Spiegel: Sweden plans to supply Ukraine with 10 Leopard tanks

The Swedish government plans to hand over 10 modernized Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression.

This is reported by Spiegel.

According to the publication, the government in Stockholm wants to provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks of type 2A6 and 2A5 to equip two Ukrainian tank battalions.

It is reported that the tanks can be used primarily as an addition to the set of tanks that Germany is currently assembling for Ukraine. So, Berlin promised to supply 14 2A6 models from Bundeswehr warehouses for the battalion, which is planned to be equipped with 31 Leopard 2 tanks.

On February 22, Swedenʼs Minister of Defense Pal Johnson said that his country is also ready to provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks. The Scandinavian country is preparing to allocate another aid package.