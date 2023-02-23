Finland will hand over three Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Sweden is also ready to join

Finland will hand over three Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package.

This is reported by Yle.

These tanks will be transferred as part of the thirteenth package of military aid, worth more than €160 million. The decision to allocate this aid was made by the countryʼs government on Thursday. What else, apart from tanks, will be included in the new aid package is not yet known. Finland will also train the Ukrainian military to use and maintain the Leopard 2.

Swedenʼs Minister of Defense Pal Johnson said the day before that his country is also ready to provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks. The Scandinavian country is preparing to allocate another aid package.