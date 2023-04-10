“Come Back Alive” fund collected 325 million hryvnias for 25 unmanned “SHARK” complexes

The Charitable Fund "Come Back Alive" together with the OKKO company collected 325 million hryvnias for 25 intelligence complexes "SHARK".

Within the framework of the "EYE FOR AN EYE" project, fundraising for which lasted almost five months, it was possible to raise funds for:

75 UAVs from Ukrspecsystems (50 main UAVs and 25 for quick replacement of lost ones);

25 Torsus from Pulsar Expo, specially equipped with control points;

25 launchers.

The first reconnaissance complex "SHARK" has already been received by aerial reconnaissance of one of the artillery brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.