The “Come Back Alive” Fund collects UAH 325 million for 25 unmanned “SHARK” complexes

The "Come Back Alive" Fund, together with the gas station chain "OKKO", launched the project "Eye for an eye" [measure for measure in eng.], the goal of which is to collect UAH 325 million for 25 intelligence unmanned complexes "SHARK", manufactured by Ukrainian Ukrspecsystems.

The Fund reported that 25 "turnkey" complexes will be purchased with these funds — these are 75 "SHARK", 25 control points and 25 launchers.

From every liter of PULLS 95 or PULLS Diesel that Ukrainian drivers fill up at OKKO, one hryvnia will be automatically transferred to the "Eye for an eye" project. For additional donations, you can also use a special account of the initiative.