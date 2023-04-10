WP: Last fall, Russia almost shot down a British reconnaissance plane in Ukraine

The Washington Post (WP), referring to the leak of allegedly secret Pentagon documents, writes that in the fall of 2022, a Russian fighter jet almost shot down a British RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft near Ukraine.
According to the publication, the incident took place on September 29 near the coast of Crimea.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace reported at the time that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets had intercepted the RC-135 in international airspace over the Black Sea, flying "recklessly". Then one of the planes approached to a distance of 4.5 meters, and the other fired a rocket.
WP reported that representatives of the Pentagon and the British Embassy in Washington declined to comment on this, and the Russian Embassy did not respond to a request.
- On April 6, it became known that high-ranking officials of the Biden administration informed the journalists of the American newspaper The New York Times that this week in social networks (Twitter and Telegram) they published classified military documents related to the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the war against Russia. According to military analysts, the published documents appear to differ from the initial version — they overestimate American estimates of the losses of the Ukrainian army and underestimate the likely number of Russians killed. This may indicate an attempt at disinformation by Moscow. But the photos of schedules of expected arms deliveries, the number of troops and battalions, and other plans look authentic. The Pentagon is conducting its own investigation.
- On April 7, it became known that the second batch of secret documents of the American authorities was published on the network. They are talking not only about Ukraine, but also about the activities of the USA in the Indo-Pacific region, in the Middle East, actions to fight terrorism and rivalry with China.