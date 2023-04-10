WP: Last fall, Russia almost shot down a British reconnaissance plane in Ukraine

The Washington Post (WP), referring to the leak of allegedly secret Pentagon documents, writes that in the fall of 2022, a Russian fighter jet almost shot down a British RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft near Ukraine.

According to the publication, the incident took place on September 29 near the coast of Crimea.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace reported at the time that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets had intercepted the RC-135 in international airspace over the Black Sea, flying "recklessly". Then one of the planes approached to a distance of 4.5 meters, and the other fired a rocket.

WP reported that representatives of the Pentagon and the British Embassy in Washington declined to comment on this, and the Russian Embassy did not respond to a request.