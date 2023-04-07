Ukrainian military intelligence commented on the alleged leak of information about the counteroffensive

Ukraine is waiting for information from the Pentagon regarding the "leaking of secret documents about the counteroffensive", but the preliminary conclusion is that these materials contain distorted data.

A representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov stated this on the telethon on April 7.

"Since there is information that the Pentagon is conducting an investigation, we should hear from him information about this investigation. It is important to remember that in recent decades, the most successful operations of the Russian special services have taken place in Photoshop. From the preliminary analysis of these materials, we see false and distorted figures on losses from both sides and some information collected from an OSINT source. If we talk about the needs of the Ukrainian army, it is not a secret for anyone that Ukraine also asks questions about aviation, tanks, and ammunition, which are really needed for the faster liberation of Ukrainian territories. Everything else — we will wait for official comments," noted Andriy Yusov.

He emphasized that there will be a counteroffensive, the main plans of the enemy will be seen and felt on the battlefield.

Also on April 7, President Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff, where the meeting participants focused on measures to prevent the leakage of information regarding the plans of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.