Forced evacuation of children was announced in 21 settlements of the Donetsk region. They plan to take out 126 children.
This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories on April 4.
There are 5 "White Angels" police evacuation crews working in the region, they will take children away in armored cars.
Evacuated children accompanied by one of their parents or a legal representative will be provided with free shelter, social guarantees, humanitarian aid, and psychological support.
- For questions about evacuation from the Donetsk region, you can contact local authorities or call (098) 890-33-18. For evacuation of seriously ill and disabled people: (099) 710-48-72, (099) 311-53-14, (099) 311-53-36, (096) 108-60-48, (096) 108-52 -24.
- On March 7, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the mechanism for the forced evacuation of children from active combat zones, which will primarily affect Bakhmut. Children will be evacuated accompanied by one of their parents, a person who replaces them, or another legal representative.