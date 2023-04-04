Forced evacuation of children was announced in 21 settlements of the Donetsk region. They plan to take out 126 children.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories on April 4.

There are 5 "White Angels" police evacuation crews working in the region, they will take children away in armored cars.

Evacuated children accompanied by one of their parents or a legal representative will be provided with free shelter, social guarantees, humanitarian aid, and psychological support.