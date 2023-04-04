260 houses were flooded in Kramatorsk district. The snowfall broke part of the dam

In the area of the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, which is constantly bombarded by Russia, the March snowfall broke a part of the dam, due to which the release of water increased — 260 houses on 30 streets were flooded.

This was reported on April 4 by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko and the city mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko.

On one of the ponds, the spillway sluice is partially destroyed, because of which the water flows uncontrollably. Rescuers are now creating a concrete barrier and clearing the riverbed to minimize the effects of the spill.

6 people were evacuated from flooded houses to temporary housing.

