“Ukrzaliznytsia” has restored the railway connection with Kramatorsk

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has restored the railway connection with the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Trains in this direction have not run since the beginning of April — after the Russian attack on the station.

The company informed about the resumption of service on October 14.

The train will depart from Kyiv daily at 06:52 a.m. and arrive in Kramatorsk at 02:03 p.m. In the return direction, the train will depart at 2:35 p.m. and arrive in Kyiv at 9:13 p.m.

The train will make stops at Darnytsia, Lubny, Myrhorod, Poltava, Krasnohrad, Lozova and Slovyansk stations.

We will remind that "Ukrzaliznytsia" is gradually restoring railway connections with de-occupied settlements and those that were near the front line. So, recently trains started running to Balaklia, Derhachy, Chuhuiv and Izyum of the Kharkiv region.