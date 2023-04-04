The curfew has been shortened since April 5 in Poltava region

The curfew is being shortened again in Poltava region — from April 5, it will last from 00:00 to 04:00. In March, it started at 23:00 and ended at 04:00.

"This step is aimed at business, which works, in particular, in the spheres of catering and trade, so that establishments can extend their work, and employees can get home," noted the head of the regional military administration Dmytro Lunin.

During the curfew, it is forbidden to be outside or in other public places, with the exception of an air raid warning, when people are advised to go to bomb shelters.