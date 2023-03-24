The curfew in Kyiv region has been shortened since March 26. It will last from 00:00 to 05:00.

Kyiv Regional Military Administration writes about this.

Due to the reduced curfew, most suburban and intercity bus routes will operate longer. Passenger transportation will increase its working hours by 60 minutes in the morning and 30 minutes in the evening.

"Donʼt forget that we live in conditions of war, in conditions when the enemy is shelling our peaceful towns and villages. Therefore, I ask you to comply with all the requirements of martial law. In particular, the curfew," noted the acting head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Dmytro Nazarenko.