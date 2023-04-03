The Kyiv court found Oleksandr Medvid guilty of abduction Maidan activists. However, he was released from punishment

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv found Oleksandr Medvid guilty of the abduction of Revolution of Dignity activists Ihor Lutsenko and Yurii Verbytskyi from the Oleksandrivska Hospital on January 21, 2014.

This is reported by "Suspilne" and "Graty".

The court sentenced Medvid to five years in prison, but he was released from punishment due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. However, Oleksandr Medvid was ordered to pay 248 000 hryvnias in favor of Ihor Lutsenko.

In the courtroom, the accused stated that he does not consider himself guilty and will file an appeal. The prosecutor also plans to appeal the courtʼs decision, because he is not satisfied with it. The trial has been going on for eight years, during which the composition of the court changed four times, and the trial was started three times.

The case of the abduction of Verbytskyi and Lutsenko

In January 2014, Ihor Lutsenko and Yurii Verbytskyi were avducted from the territory of the Oleksandrivska Hospital in Kyiv and taken outside the city. After torture, they were left in the forest near Kyiv. Verbytskyi died from his injuries.

The investigation considers Oleksandr Volkov, who was arrested in this case, to be the organizer of the abduction, as well as a person related to the alleged mastermind of the abduction — Oleksiy Chebotaryov. In general, the investigation reports that at least 16 people were involved in this crime.

All the crimes committed during the Revolution of Dignity are conditionally combined into one big "Maidan Case." It investigates the murder of 91 people (78 demonstrators and 13 security forces).