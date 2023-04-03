Pryhozhyn declared that Bakhmut was “legally” occupied. The head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak asks to “calmly respond to fakes”

The owner and head of the PMC "Wagner" Yevhen Pryhozhyn, which is fighting on the territory of Ukraine, informed that they "legally took Bakhmut."

Pryhozhynʼs press service published a video in which he allegedly raised the Russian flag near the Bakhmut administration building.

"April 2, 2023, 23:00 exactly. Behind me is the city administration building. We placed the Russian flag with the inscription "In good memory of Vladlen Tatarskii" and the flag of the PMC "Wagner" at the city administration of Bakhmut. Legally, Bakhmut is taken. The enemy is concentrated in the western regions," Pryhozhyn noted.

The Presidentʼs Office (OP) urged not to react to Yevhen Pryhozhynʼs statement about the capture of Bakhmut.The OP leader Andriy Yermak called his video a fake.