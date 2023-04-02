Russian propagandist and collaborator Vladlen Tatarsky died in St. Petersburg during his "creative evening". In the cafe where he performed, an explosion occurred next to the stage — at least six other people were injured.

He performed in an institution owned by the founder of the terrorist "PMC Wagner" Evgeny Prigozhin.

According to Mash Telegram channel, a girl called Nastya brought the bomb to the meeting. She hid explosives in a statuette and gave it to Tatarsky; a few minutes later the explosion occurred.