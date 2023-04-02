Russian propagandist and collaborator Vladlen Tatarsky died in St. Petersburg during his "creative evening". In the cafe where he performed, an explosion occurred next to the stage — at least six other people were injured.
He performed in an institution owned by the founder of the terrorist "PMC Wagner" Evgeny Prigozhin.
According to Mash Telegram channel, a girl called Nastya brought the bomb to the meeting. She hid explosives in a statuette and gave it to Tatarsky; a few minutes later the explosion occurred.
- The so-called warlord Vladlen Tatarskyi, whose real name is Maksym Fomin, was originally from Makiivka, Donetsk region. Since 2011, he was in Horlivka prison for robbery, but after the Russian invasion in 2014, he escaped and began fighting as part of Russian militants against Ukraine. With the start of a full-scale war, the collaborator became a "warlord" and called on Russia to kill as many Ukrainians as possible and to commit genocide and violence.