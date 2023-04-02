The second group of Ukrainian soldiers completed training on British AS90 self-propelled guns

The second group of Ukrainian gunners completed training on the British AS90 155-mm self-propelled artillery installation. Preparation began in February this year.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

Training at these self-propelled guns is part of Great Britainʼs commitment to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Since the beginning of the year, Great Britain has pledged to provide Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks, ammunition for them and spare parts, as well as to provide Ukraine with training.

In January, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised Volodymyr Zelensky that the Challenger 2 tanks would be followed by about 30 large AS90 self-propelled guns.