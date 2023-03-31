The Prime Minister of Spain called on the Chinese leader Xi Jinping to talk to Zelensky

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, at a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, called on him to talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He emphasized that Spain supports the Ukrainian "peace formula".

Reuters writes about it.

"I conveyed our concern about the illegal invasion of Ukraine and urged Xi to talk to President Zelensky," Sanchez noted.

According to him, a direct dialogue would allow Xi Jinping to learn about Kyivʼs peace plan "firsthand".

The Spanish Prime Minister is confident that the "peace formula" will help lay the foundations for a lasting peace in Ukraine. In addition, it "fully complies with the UN Charter and its principles.

At the same time, Chinaʼs ambassador to the European Union Fu Cun noted that the Peopleʼs Republic of China is in contact with Ukraine and does not rule out communication between Xi Jinping and Zelensky.