HACC authorized a special investigation against oligarch Oleh Bakhmatyuk in the case of a bribe of more than 700 million

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court allowed to conduct a special pre-trial investigation in absentia against the owner of the agricultural holding "Ukrlandfarming", oligarch Oleh Bakhmatyuk, in the case of a bribe to the ex-head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov.
The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) writes about this.
This will make it possible to complete the investigation into Bakhmatyuk and send the case to the High Anti-Corruption Court for consideration.
- On March 8, the Higher Anti-Corruption Court arrested oligarch Oleh Bakhmatyuk in absentia. However, the businessman, who is currently in Austria, called the courtʼs decision "a gross violation of international law and a senseless continuation of NABUʼs attempts to accuse me of something."
- According to the investigation, in 2015-2016, the then head of the fiscal service Roman Nasirov received more than 722 million hryvnias in bribes from the owner of the agricultural holding, Oleh Bakhmatyuk. The money was for refunding more than 3 billion hryvnias of taxes to companies controlled by Bakhmatyuk. Roman Nasirov is already in the pretrial detention center in this case.
- The specialized anti-corruption prosecutorʼs office also suspects Bakhmatyuk of embezzling UAH 1.2 billion of the stabilization loan granted to VEB Bank.