HACC authorized a special investigation against oligarch Oleh Bakhmatyuk in the case of a bribe of more than 700 million

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court allowed to conduct a special pre-trial investigation in absentia against the owner of the agricultural holding "Ukrlandfarming", oligarch Oleh Bakhmatyuk, in the case of a bribe to the ex-head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov.

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) writes about this.

This will make it possible to complete the investigation into Bakhmatyuk and send the case to the High Anti-Corruption Court for consideration.