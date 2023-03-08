The Higher Anti-Corruption Court arrested oligarch Oleh Bakhmatyuk in the case of a bribe of 700 million hryvnias

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested in absentia the owner of the agricultural holding "Ukrlandfarming", oligarch Oleh Bakhmatyuk in the case of a bribe to the former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) on March 8.

Bakhmatyuk reacted to the courtʼs arrest decision and called it "a gross violation of international law and a senseless continuation of NABUʼs attempts to accuse me of anything." The businessman is in Austria.

According to the investigation, during 2015-2016, the then head of the fiscal service Roman Nasirov received more than 722 million hryvnias in bribes from the owner of the agricultural holding Oleh Bakhmatyuk. The money was for refunding more than 3 billion hryvnias of taxes to companies controlled by Bakhmatyuk. Roman Nasirov is already in the pretrial detention center in this case.