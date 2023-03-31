General Staff: The Defense Forces eliminated more than 400 Russian invaders and five more enemy tanks

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of the Russian military as of March 31.
Over the past day, Russia has lost approximately 460 occupiers killed, five more tanks, three armored vehicles, four artillery systems, nine drones, three units of automobile equipment and tank trucks, as well as three units of special equipment.
The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale war are currently as follows:
- On the night of March 31, the Russian occupiers launched 10 Iranian kamikaze drones over Ukraine. Nine of them were shot down by air defense forces. At the same time, the Russians hit Kharkiv with nine S-300 missiles.