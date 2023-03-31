Russia launched 10 Iranian kamikaze drones over Ukraine at night. The air defense forces shot down almost all of them

The Russian army launched 10 Iranian kamikaze drones over Ukraine at night. Nine of them were shot down by air defense forces.

The General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces writes about this.

"During the past day, the enemy launched 11 missile and 4 air strikes, carried out 43 attacks from rocket salvo systems," they said there.

In addition, the Russians hit Kharkiv with nine S-300 missiles.

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled more than 80 attacks by the occupiers. The biggest battles continue in the area of the village of Bilogorivka, as well as the towns of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka.