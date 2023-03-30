Three Russian occupiers were charged with the rape of a woman in Kyiv region

Three Russian soldiers who raped a woman during the occupation of a part of the Kyiv region were declar ed of the suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The suspects are soldiers of the 37th Separate Guards Motorized Rifles of the Don Budapest Red Banner of the Order of the Red Star Brigade (37th OMBR, military unit 69647) of the Russian Armed Forces. They are natives of the Republic of Buryatia, Chityna region and Irkutsk region of Russia.

These Russian occupiers entered the house where two women and a child lived with weapons, checked for men, and took one of the women to the garage, where they raped her one by one. When one of them committed a crime, the others were outside to avoid resistance from relatives or neighbors of the victim.

During the occupation, one Russian raped a woman every day for a week, another did it twice, and the third once.