Ukrainian photographer Yevhen Maloletka won the World Press Photo award. He was recognized for his photo from the blockaded Mariupol

Ukrainian photographer Yevhen Maloletka became one of the winners in the "Europe" category at the World Press Photo 2023 photo contest. He presented a series of photos called The Siege of Mariupol.

This is evidenced by the results on the World Press Photo website.

Evhen Maloletka showed footage of the consequences of the Russian airstrike on the maternity hospital in Mariupol, the moments when Russian shells hit, the victims of the bombings, and their mass burials.

According to the jury, they were amazed that the photographer risked his life to capture in pictures "the price that civilians pay for war" and make them "available to the world".

Associated Press / Evgeniy Maloletka

In total, there were more than 60 000 works from 3 752 photographers from 127 countries in the competition. From them, the jury selected 24 winners, among whom two more, in addition to Yevhen Maloletka, showed photos from the Russian-Ukrainian war.

As you know, the World Press Photo photo contest annually honors the best journalistic and documentary photos created that year.