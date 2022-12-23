“The Guardian”: Ukrainian photographer Yevhen Maloletka became a photographer of the year

Ukrainian photographer Yevhen Maloletka, who works for the Associated Press (AP), became the photographer of the year according to the version of the British newspaper The Guardian.

In early 2022, he covered violence in Kazakhstan before returning to Ukraine amid reports that Russia was preparing to invade. In mid-January, he was already working as a correspondent for the Associated Press in Kharkiv and Donbas.

Yevhen Maloletka was based in Kharkiv, and when he and the AP team realized that an invasion was inevitable, they moved to Mariupol. Together with video journalist Mstislav Chernov and video producer Vasilisa Stepanenko, Yevhen Maloletka arrived in Mariupol an hour before the invasion. Evhen Maloletka took pictures of the shelled Mariupol maternity hospital, mass graves and the hospital.

Journalists left Mariupol on March 15 as part of a convoy that left through the humanitarian corridor to Zaporizhzhia. After that, Maloletka continued to film the war in different regions of Ukraine.