The Ministry of Defense will complete the next stage of testing womenʼs military uniforms by the end of May

Representatives of the Ministry met with representatives of domestic manufacturers and public organizations, discussed the results of the first stage of experimental wearing of new samples of womenʼs uniforms. At the meeting, changes to the current model of the summer uniform were proposed, taking into account the peculiarities of the anatomy of the female figure. Four new samples of summer uniforms were also shown at the meeting.

The Ministry of Defense will complete the next stage of testing womenʼs military uniforms of Ukrainian manufacturers by the end of May. The agency reported this on March 29.

Based on the results, they decided to produce a new batch of uniform samples for transfer to the divisions. Its trial is expected to be completed by the end of May. In addition, the army is currently testing womenʼs underwear provided by the public organizations Forma two and "Brave Ukraine".

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov noted that, in addition to convenient uniforms, work is ongoing to provide women with body armor, taking into account physiological characteristics. An experimental sample of a bulletproof vest for women has already been developed, and a number of working meetings have been held with representatives of potential manufacturers who can produce them. After successful field tests, the body armor will be handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, 41 000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and another 19 000 are civilian workers who work for the needs of the army. About five thousand women are directly involved in the hostilities.